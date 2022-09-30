New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Arbitrade Ltd., Cryptobontix Inc. and the companies' top officials Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses the defendants of orchestrating a $36 million crypto asset pump-and-dump scheme in which they artificially inflated stock prices of cryptocurrency Livecoin. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23171, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Arbitrade Ltd. et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:51 PM