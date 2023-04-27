New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Tyler L. Andrews on Thursday in Colorado District Court over his alleged role in helping the late convict Gregory A. Ciccone and his company Platinum Travel and Entertainment bilk investors out of $1.5 million. According to the complaint, Ciccone and Andrews stated that investment funds would be used to reserve luxury hotel rooms which would be resold to elite clients at a profit, then misappropriated the funds for personal expenses and to make Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors. In a consent judgment, Andrews agreed to pay nearly $100,000 in penalties and to abide by trading restrictions. The case is 1:23-cv-01063, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Andrews.

Government

April 27, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Tyler L Andrews

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws