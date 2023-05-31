Who Got The Work

Bradley Bondi and Michael D. Wheatley of Paul Hastings and Carlos A. Rodriguez-Vidal of Delgado & Fernandez have stepped in to represent cannabis distributor American Patriot Brands (APB) and its top officials in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 16 in Puerto Rico District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of making false statements to investors, including projections based on inaccurate facts and unreasonable methodologies. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that APB’s years-long failure to file required reports with the SEC could terminate the trading of APB securities. The complaint also accuses certain APB officials of misappropriating investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernandez, is 3:23-cv-01124, Securities and Exchange Commission v. American Patriot Brands, Inc. et al.

Government

May 31, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

American Patriot Brands, Inc.

Brian L. Pallas

Castro Business Enterprises, LLC

Dj & S Property #1, LLC

J. Bernard Rice

Legion Accounting Services, Inc.

Puerto Rico One Corporation

Robert Y. Lee

Tsl Distribution, LLC

Urban Pharms, LLC

defendant counsels

Paul Hastings

Goldman Antonetti & Cordova, LLC

Delgado & Fernandez

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws