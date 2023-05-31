Bradley Bondi and Michael D. Wheatley of Paul Hastings and Carlos A. Rodriguez-Vidal of Delgado & Fernandez have stepped in to represent cannabis distributor American Patriot Brands (APB) and its top officials in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 16 in Puerto Rico District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of making false statements to investors, including projections based on inaccurate facts and unreasonable methodologies. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that APB’s years-long failure to file required reports with the SEC could terminate the trading of APB securities. The complaint also accuses certain APB officials of misappropriating investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernandez, is 3:23-cv-01124, Securities and Exchange Commission v. American Patriot Brands, Inc. et al.
May 31, 2023, 7:33 AM