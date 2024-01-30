Who Got The Work

Gayle Pollack, Jason P. Gottlieb and Daniel F. Gilpin of Morrison Cohen have entered appearances for NYC EV Mobility and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 21 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of raising more than $66 million from the sale of unregistered securities to investors seeking permanent residency via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-10210, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ahmed et al.

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

defendants

Gravitas NYC Regional Center, LLC

Med Trans EB-5 Fund, LLC

Mehreen Shah

Mona Shah & Associates, PLLC

Nadim Ahmed

NuRide Transportation Group, LLC

NYC Ev Mobility LLC

NYC Green Transportation Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Morrison Cohen

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws