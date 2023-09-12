Who Got The Work

Boies Schiller Flexner partner Kenya K. Davis has entered an appearance for attorney Romero Cabral Da Costa Neto in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 23 in the District of Columbia District Court by the Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses Neto of insider trading while employed by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a one-year visiting international attorney from Brazil. According to the suit, Neto accessed nonpublic information regarding the potential biopharmaceutical merger between the firm's client, CTI BioPharma Corp., and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, yielding $42,000 in illicit profits. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey, is 1:23-cv-02451, Securities And Exchange Commission et al v.DA Costa Neto.

Government

September 12, 2023, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Romero Cabral DA Costa Neto

defendant counsels

Boies Schiller Flexner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws