New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Alexander S. Gould on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint seeks nearly $800,000 in disgorged profits, penalties and other fees which the defendant was required to pay under a 2020 order. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07671, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Gould.

Government

December 06, 2022, 12:08 PM