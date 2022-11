New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Brian Wong Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading claims. The court case accuses the defendant of misappropriating material, nonpublic information regarding Merck's proposed acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics Inc. ahead of its public announcement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09618, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Wong.

Government

November 10, 2022, 6:12 PM