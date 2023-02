New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Hite Hedge Asset Management Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged securities fraud. The court action accuses the defendants of 'short-selling' of common stock of Pioneer Natural Resources in violation of federal securities laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10351, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Hite Hedge Asset Management LLC et al.

Government

February 17, 2023, 11:15 AM