New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Bradley A Goodbred Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses the defendant of misappropriating $1.3 million from an elderly client who suffers from dementia. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05336, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Goodbred.

Government

September 29, 2022, 4:18 PM