New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court targeting operators of GA-Investors.org and other websites accused of engaging in fraud via crypto asset mining pools and other securities offerings. The defendants are accused of operating dozens of sites which have misappropriated thousands of dollars from investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11050, Securities & Exchange Commission v. GA Investors et al.

Government

May 11, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities & Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission - Ma

defendants

GA Investors

John Does Nos. 1-4

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws