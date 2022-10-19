Who Got The Work

Attorneys from McGuireWoods; Milbank partner Adam Fee and Kim B. Goldberg of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz have stepped in as defense counsel to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) owner Theodore J. Farnsworth and movie subscription service MoviePass Inc. executive Khalid Itum, respectively, in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of intentionally disseminating false or misleading information regarding the business prospects of MoviePass. The suit further contends, that Itum wrongfully obtained more than $300,000 by submitting false invoices to HMNY and MoviePass. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:22-cv-08226, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Farnsworth et al.

October 19, 2022, 8:00 AM