New Suit - Securities

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) owners Theodore J. Farnsworth and J. Mitchell Lowe, and movie subscription service MoviePass Inc. executive Khalid Itum were hit with a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The action, brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of intentionally disseminating false or misleading information regarding the business prospects of MoviePass. The suit further contends, that Itum wrongfully obtained more than $300,000 by submitting false invoices to HMNY and MoviePass. The case is 1:22-cv-08226, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Farnsworth et al.

Government

September 27, 2022, 6:52 AM