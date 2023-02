New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Candlestick Capital Management LP Friday in Connecticut District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendant of 'short-selling' of common stock of American Airlines in violation of federal securities laws. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00206, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Candlestick Capital Management LP et al.

Government

February 17, 2023, 11:11 AM