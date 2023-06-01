The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Auctus Fund Management and other defendants Thursday in Massachusetts District Court for allegedly acquiring tens of millions of dollars via a penny stock investment scheme. The case accuses the defendants of trading billions of shares through an unregistered hedge fund. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11233, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Auctus Fund Management, LLC et al.
June 01, 2023, 2:04 PM