New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Auctus Fund Management and other defendants Thursday in Massachusetts District Court for allegedly acquiring tens of millions of dollars via a penny stock investment scheme. The case accuses the defendants of trading billions of shares through an unregistered hedge fund. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11233, Securities & Exchange Commission v. Auctus Fund Management, LLC et al.

Government

June 01, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities & Exchange Commission

United States Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alfred Sollami

Auctus Fund LLC

Auctus Fund Management, LLC

Louis J Posner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws