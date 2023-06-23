New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Fisher & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of private security services provider Securitas Security Services USA Inc., accuses Aron Brock Pollard, a former Securitas district manager, of violating the terms of a non-competition/non-solicitation agreement by soliciting clients and misappropriating trade secret and confidential information in favor of competitor, Prosegur Security USA Inc. Defense lawyers have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 2:23-cv-00809, Securitas Security Services USA Inc v. Pollard.

