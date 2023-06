New Suit - ERISA

Womble Bond Dickinson filed an interpleader complaint Friday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Securian Life Insurance. The suit seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-00343, Securian Life Insurance Company v. Digh et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Securian Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Audrey E Lineberger

Matthew S Baldwin

Michael S Baldwin

Robert T Digh

Taylor K Digh

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations