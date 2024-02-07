Who Got The Work

Stephen E. Noona of Kaufman & Canoles has entered an appearance for Mastercard in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Whitestone Law on behalf of Secure NFC Pty. Ltd., asserts a single patent related to a method for providing secure element partitions for an NFC enabled device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young, is 3:23-cv-00853, Secure Nfc Pty. Ltd. v. Mastercard Incorporated.

Banking & Financial Services

February 07, 2024, 8:11 AM

Secure Nfc Pty. Ltd.

Whitestone Law, PLLC

Whitestone Law Pllc (na)

Mastercard Incorporated

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims