Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholders Clint Crosby, Bradley E. Chambers and associate Tyler P. Bishop have entered appearances for Stewart Information Services, a real estate services company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 7 in Texas Southern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Secure Ink, asserts a single patent related to paperless mortgage closings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:24-cv-00464, Secure Ink LLC v. Stewart Title Guaranty Company.

March 25, 2024, 10:17 AM

