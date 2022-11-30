New Suit - Trade Secrets

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Martenson, Hasbrouck & Simon filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Securadyne Systems Intermediate LLC, doing business as Allied Universal Technology Services. The suit pursues claims against Active Security Consulting LLC and former employees Timothy Demarest and Jack Derrico. The court action accuses Demarest and Derrico of misappropriating confidential information in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01365, Securadyne Systems Intermediate LLC d/b/a Allied Universal Technology Services v. Derrico et al.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 6:19 PM