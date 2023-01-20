SECs New Insider Trading Rules Could Have Some Unintended Co...

News From Law.com

General counsel may find themselves pulled into difficult conversations with top executives as the Securities and Exchange Commission tightens its rules on company insiders looking to dump their stock. The changes—aimed at preventing high-level executives from trading on information ahead of the public—allow one trade plan a year and imposes a 90-to-120 day "cooling off" period for officers and directors between the adoption of the plan and the first trade. Everyone else must adhere to a 30-day waiting period.

January 20, 2023, 3:48 AM