The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is putting legal departments on alert that when they disclose something as a "risk factor" in regulatory filings, they need to have internal controls in place monitoring it. The warning came in the form of the SEC's $35 million settlement last month with Activision Blizzard, which faced complaints of widespread worker harassment.

March 09, 2023, 8:55 AM