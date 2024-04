News From Law.com

A surprise second-half rise in demand combined with increasing costs defined Fox Rothschild's mixed financial results for 2023. The firm, which saw former health law co-chair Todd Rodriguez step in as firmwide managing partner in April 2023, 4% increase in gross revenue, coming in at $6.947 million, and a 4.2% decrease in net income, which dropped down to slightly over $200 million.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 05, 2024, 3:23 PM

nature of claim: /