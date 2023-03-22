Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kennedys on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group subsidiary Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Second Green Mountain Townhouse Corp., contends that the defendant failed to engage in good-faith settlement negotiations in underlying litigation arising from property damage claims. The court action, which further contends Mesa Underwriters unreasonably denied and delayed the payment of benefits owed to the plaintiff, was filed by Foley Hoag and Kerrane Storz PC. The case is 1:23-cv-00727, Second Green Mountain Townhouse Corporation et al v. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 5:30 PM

Robert Anthony Marshall

Second Green Mountain Townhouse Corporation

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Kennedys Cmk LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute