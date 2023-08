News From Law.com

In an historic first, oral arguments next week before the Appellate Division, Second Department will be heard by an all-Latino bench, Presiding Justice Hector LaSalle has announced. Arguments will be heard in the court's historic courtroom at 45 Monroe Place by Justices Betsy Barros, Helen Voutsinas, and Lourdes Ventura with LaSalle presiding.

New York

August 29, 2023, 2:23 PM

