Second-Class Citizen Treatment of Business Pros Persists in ...

News From Law.com

News of a six-person marketing team moving from Cooley to Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has many in the legal industry saying this could be a bellwether of things to come, including more group moves of law firm business professionals. If so, law firms — if they want to keep their best talent in the staff ranks — will need to have a deeper understanding of what their marketing and other professionals want out of a work environment, as well as taming a so-called caste system that afflicts many law firms, industry observers say.

Legal Services

October 17, 2022, 5:00 AM