The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has upheld summary judgment from the Southern District of New York in TransPerfect Global Inc.'s trade secret case, confirming the company hadn't shown Lionbridge Technologies Inc. and its parent, H.I.G. Middle Market, used confidential information to their advantage.

January 18, 2024, 3:14 PM

