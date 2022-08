News From Law.com

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Brooklyn district judge's ruling that the government may garnish retirement savings accumulated by Evan Greebel — who once represented "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli — during his employment at the law firms Fried Frank and Katten Muchin Rosenman.

New York

August 24, 2022, 5:48 PM