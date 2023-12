News From Law.com

The panel of Circuit Judges José Cabranes, Denny Chin and Maria Araújo Kahn of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled against former President Donald Trump, who is represented by Habba Madaio & Associates, in the defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll and her attorneys at Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

New York

December 13, 2023, 4:07 PM

nature of claim: /