Second Circuit Rejects Challenge to Repeal of Religious Exem...

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld Connecticut Public Act No. 21-6, which eliminated religious exemption to vaccine requirements at schools. In the 2-1 decision, the court affirmed the dismissal of the first four counts, but remanded the fifth count for further proceedings. The plaintiffs, We The Patriots USA Inc., CT Freedom Alliance LLC, Constantina Lora, Miriam Hidalgo and Asma Elidrissi, sued the defendants, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Development, Connecticut State Board of Education, Connecticut Department of Public Health, Bethel Board of Education, Glastonbury Board of Education and the Stamford Board of Education.

August 07, 2023, 6:10 PM

