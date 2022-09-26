Second Case Challenging Del. Party Balance Rule Gets Green L...

News From Law.com

A federal court ruling in Delaware indicates the attorney challenging Delaware's judicial party balance rules may now have a stronger case than the one the U.S. Supreme Court decided should be dismissed in 2020. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika found that James Adams, has standing to continue with his case against Gov. John Carney, denying Carney's motion to dismiss. Carney argued that because the Supreme Court previously found Adams didn't have standing, the district court should do the same.

Delaware

September 26, 2022, 4:09 PM