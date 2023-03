News From Law.com

After two years of double-digit growth highs, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison saw its revenue dip 2.4% to $1.81 billion in 2022 and its profits per partner, which crossed the $6 million mark last year for the first time in its history, fell 7.1% to $5.73 million. Paul Weiss' revenue per lawyer, however, rose 2.6% to $1.89 million, as the firm's total lawyer headcount fell 5% to 958 lawyers.

March 24, 2023, 3:07 PM

