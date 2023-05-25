Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Steptoe & Johnson and have entered appearances for fracking company Antero Resources in a pending class action. The complaint, pertaining to accusations of 'well bashing,' or constructing natural gas 'child wells' near already existing 'parent well,' was filed April 10 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Bailey & Glasser. According to the suit, building child wells causes nearby parent wells to lose pressure or become clogged with fracking fluids and sand, thereby becoming less lucrative. The suit further contends that even though methods exist to keep the parent wells productive, Antero avoids them in order to keep lease rates low and hit executive bonus goals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, is 5:23-cv-00136, Seckman et al v. Antero Resources Corporation.

Energy

May 25, 2023, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Seckman

Charles Anderson

Gail Anderson

Kimberly VanCampen

William C. VanCampen

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Antero Resources Corporation

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Steptoe & Johnson

Emily Mae Rector

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference