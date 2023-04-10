New Suit - Class Action

Fracking company Antero Resources was hit with a class action on Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court over accusations of 'well bashing,' or constructing natural gas 'child wells' near already-existing 'parent wells.' According to the suit, filed by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of parent well royalty recipients, building child wells causes nearby parent wells to lose pressure or become clogged with fracking fluids and sand, thereby becoming less lucrative. The suit further contends that even though methods exist to keep the parent wells productive, Antero avoids them in order to keep lease rates low and hit executive bonus goals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00136, Seckman et al. v. Antero Resources Corp.

April 10, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Seckman

Charles Anderson

Gail Anderson

Kimberly VanCampen

William C. VanCampen

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Antero Resources Corporation

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference