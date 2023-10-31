SEC Sues SolarWinds CISO Over Massive Breach, Escalating Pus...

News From Law.com

For the first time ever, the Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an enforcement action against a computer-security executive over his role in a cybersecurity breach. On Monday, the agency sued SolarWinds and Chief Information Security Officer Tim Brown in federal court in Manhattan, alleging that in the months leading up to a colossal 2019 hack they "concealed both the company's poor cybersecurity practices and its heightened—and increasing—cybersecurity risks."

Cybersecurity

October 31, 2023, 8:34 AM

nature of claim: /