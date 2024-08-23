SEC, Richard Heart Clash in Dueling Motions Over $1 Billion ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the litigators for an embattled cryptocurrency founder escalated their clash this week over a $1 billion unregistered securities lawsuit before a federal district court in Brooklyn.Defendant Richard Heart is represented by several law firms, including by Am Law 100 firm Quinn Emanuel and its partners Michael Liftik and Kristin Tahler. Heart claimed that the plaintiff, the SEC, "further seeks to cement a role it has assumed for itself as the global governor of blockchain technology—a role exceeding both the limited mandate and the bounds of personal jurisdiction," and the "case should be dismissed with prejudice."

August 23, 2024, 3:55 PM