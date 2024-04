News From Law.com

Securities and Exchange Commission investigators are sending sweep letters to companies that fell prey to last year's MOVEit cyberattack, Law.com has learned. The commission is examining the material impact of the May 2023 hack, which compromised the private information of 2,770 organizations and more than 94 million individuals worldwide.

April 26, 2024, 6:57 AM

