The SEC obtained a $750,000 settlement from Flyfish Club LLC over its offer and sale of securities through the form of an NFT. The purpose of these sales, which generated gross proceeds of $14.8 million, was to fund the construction and operation of a members-only club, restaurant and bar in New York City, which is scheduled to open in the fall. The SEC largely took issue with the 10% cut Flyfish earned for secondary market sales of the NFTs.

Cryptocurrency

September 17, 2024, 11:57 AM