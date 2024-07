News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal district court in Manhattan to quash a subpoena issued by Coinbase demanding documents related to crypto markets and the personal communications of the agency's chair. The SEC said the subpoena seeks nothing of relevance, imposes an undue burden on the SEC, and disincentivizes public service.

Cryptocurrency

July 01, 2024, 1:57 PM