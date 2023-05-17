SEC Looks to Provide Rules on Predictive Data Analytics, Cha...

News From Law.com

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Tuesday that artificial intelligence tools offer promise to companies seeking to detect marketplace trends but also potential pitfalls, adding that he has asked SEC staff to recommend potential regulations regarding AI use. Predictive data analytics can enhance corporate efficiency—but it can also lead companies astray, Gensler said at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's annual conference in Washington.

May 17, 2023, 3:31 PM

