SEC Lawsuit Clears Way for Attorneys Federal Class Action in...

Right after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance and its head, Changpeng Zhao, for allegedly mishandling customer funds, misleading investors and regulators, and breaking securities rules, a Florida attorney filed a class action against that same cryptocurrency exchange in a federal court in Miami. David Silver, a partner at Silver Miller, represents New York resident Michael Osterer who sued the defendants, the Florida-headquartered corporation, BAM Trading Services Inc., or Binance.US, and its "alter ego," Binance Holdings Ltd., or Binance, for alleged conversion, aiding and abetting conversion, and unjust enrichment.
Banking & Financial Services
June 07, 2023, 3:03 PM