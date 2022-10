News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Kim Kardashian for promoting an EthereumMax crypto asset security on social media without disclosing her quarter-million payment for the post on Monday. The Hidden Hills resident will pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest to settle the charges and cooperate with the commission's ongoing investigation, the SEC said in a press release.

October 04, 2022, 4:18 PM