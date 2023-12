News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Coinbase Global Inc.'s petition urging the agency to create a new regulatory framework to address the digital asset market. "There is nothing about the crypto securities markets that suggests that investors and issuers are less deserving of the protections of our securities laws," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement on Friday.

December 15, 2023, 3:37 PM

