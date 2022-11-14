SEC Asset Management Enforcement Chief Jumps to Quinn Emanue...

News From Law.com

The value of a high-ranking Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer was once again proven Monday as another senior attorney was scooped up by private practice. C. Dabney O'Riordan, until recently the long-serving chief of the Division of Enforcement's Asset Management Unit (AMU), has moved to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Resident in both Los Angeles and Washington, O'Riordan joins Quinn's SEC enforcement defense practice. The SEC has seen significant turn over in its attorney ranks this year.

District of Columbia

November 14, 2022, 1:52 PM