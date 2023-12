News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission should collaborate to create standards to address the crypto industry, former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said on Thursday. "The basic problem here is that crypto trading platforms and other crypto intermediaries are essentially unregulated," Massad said at a crypto webinar at Georgetown University's Psaros Center.

December 07, 2023, 4:50 PM

