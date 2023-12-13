SEC Adopts Rules to Improve Risk Management, Increase Centra...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted changes Wednesday to cover clearing agencies for U.S. Treasury securities to improve risk management and further facilitate transactions. "The $26 trillion Treasury market — the deepest, most liquid market in the world — is the base upon which so much of our capital markets are built," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. "Having such a significant portion of the Treasury markets uncleared — 70 to 80 percent of the Treasury funding market and at least 80 percent of the cash markets — increases system-wide risk."

