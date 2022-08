News From Law.com

The now-former general counsel and chief financial officer for an Arizona-based fuel company with operations throughout Florida allegedly schemed with the firm's CEO to falsify financial records and mislead investors, according to the SEC. The ex-GC, Tyler Wilson, 38, of Peoria, Arizona, is now accused of violating federal securities laws alongside Taronis Fuels Inc. and its former CEO, Scott Mahoney, who resigned last year. Wilson has denied any wrongdoing.

Energy

August 25, 2022, 12:34 PM