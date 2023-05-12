Richard L. Renck of Duane Morris and Lisa Zwally Brown of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in to defend Berkley Life Sciences, Gemini Insurance and Casper Pharma, respectively, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed March 28 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella on behalf of pharmaceutical company Sebela International Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00355, Sebela International Limited v. Casper Pharma, LLC et al.
Insurance
May 12, 2023, 7:17 AM