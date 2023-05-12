Who Got The Work

Richard L. Renck of Duane Morris and Lisa Zwally Brown of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in to defend Berkley Life Sciences, Gemini Insurance and Casper Pharma, respectively, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed March 28 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella on behalf of pharmaceutical company Sebela International Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00355, Sebela International Limited v. Casper Pharma, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 7:17 AM

Sebela International Limited

Farnan LLP

Christopher E. Kentra

Blake A. Roter

Berkley Life Sciences, LLC

Casper Pharma, LLC

Gemini Insurance Company

Duane Morris

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract