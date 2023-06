Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Countach LLC to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Saunders Patterson & Mack on behalf of Betty Jordan Seay and other plaintiffs. The court case seeks to recover more than $750,000 from the defendant’s alleged breach of an asset purchase agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00401, Seay et al v. Countach, LLC.

Virginia

June 21, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Betty Jordan Seay

Gary B. Patterson

Jonathan Taylor

Richmond Bumper Service, Inc.

Robert Beltrami

Tidewater Bumper Service, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Saunders Patterson & Mack

Saunders Cary & Patterson

defendants

Countach, LLC

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract