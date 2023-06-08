Removed To Federal Court

Bridgford Food Processing Corporation on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Carney Bates & Pulliam, contends that Bridgford violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing employees' fingerprint scans, which were used to clock in and out of work, without having obtained prior consent. Bridgford is represented by Thompson Coburn. The case is 1:23-cv-03615, Seaway v. Bridgford Food Processing Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Seaway

defendants

Bridgford Food Processing Corporation

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute