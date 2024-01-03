Who Got The Work

William M. Krulak Jr. and Ariana K. DeJan-Lenoir of Miles & Stockbridge have entered appearances for vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, its top officers and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the drug company's production of COVID-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The suit, filed Dec. 15 in Maryland District Court by Brown Goldstein Levy and the Weiser Law Firm on behalf of Christopher Seaver, contends that certain company insiders sold nearly $42 million of Emergent stock prior to public disclosure of control failures at Emergent's facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox, is 1:23-cv-03408, Seaver v. Kramer et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 03, 2024, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Seaver

Plaintiffs

Brown Goldstein And Levy LLP

defendants

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

George A. Joulwan

Kathryn C. Zoon

Louis W. Sullivan

Marvin White

Richard S. Lindahl

Robert G. Kramer, Sr.

Ronald B. Richard

Sue Bailey

Syed T. Husain

Zsolt Harsanyi

defendant counsels

Miles & Stockbridge

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims